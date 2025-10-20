/India-Canada ties thaw but key focus on security dialogue, says Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik

India's High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh K. Patnaik has emphasised a renewed focus on rebuilding trust through robust security dialogues between the two nations. Speaking to Canada's CTV news, as both countries work towards a reset in ties, Patnaik highlighted ongoing talks between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), as well as meetings between the countries' National Security Advisers (NSAs), as key steps toward building trust. "Both sides lost trust. We lost trust because we felt there was an allegation without any substance. There was a trustdeficit on the other side. Both of us need to build the trust back, and I think we have started doing that", the new Indian high commissioner said.

Remember, India-Canada ties deteriorated under Trudeau, who under his Prime Ministership alleged Indian involvement in the 2023 killing of India listed Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Delhi saw the action as part of Trudeau's domestic vote bank politics with support to Khalistani extremists. This led to diplomatic expulsions, reduction of diplomatic staff and suspension of trade talks.

The Indian High Commissioner, on the ongoing security dialogue said, "what we are talking about now are the different security scenarios that are happeningin this country, security scenarios where there is a group of people who are actually terrorizing, keeping the relationship under hostage. How do we deal with them? How do we deal with the law and order situation... We already have the Babar Khalsa etc..under proscription in this country. So how do we deal with the entire security situation? How do we deal with sovereignty issues, how do we deal with territorial integrity issues? How do we deal with criminal activities?". The Canadian government, through recent CSIS intelligence and Finance Ministry reports, has acknowledged Khalistani extremists using Canada for fundraising and planning violence against India. This marks a shift, validating India's concerns and prompting calls for enhanced security measures.

He pointed, that he finds it "strange that a high commissioner here has to be under protection. I'm under protection. I should not be under protection in a country like this, if you think it's safe, why am I under protection?" . He linked this to escalating incidents, such as the repeated attacks on Indian-owned businesses, including shots fired at a Vancouver restaurant for the third time. "Indians are feeling South Asians, and Indians are feeling unsafe here... Do we need to target that? We do need to make sure that they feel safe." Khalistani extremists have in the past issued threats to Indian high commissioner and Indian diplomats in Canada, and held protests in front of the Indian diplomatic mission in the North American country.