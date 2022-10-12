India: Bus escapes fatal fall into sea, hits bridge railings in Tamil Nadu

Written By: Sidharth MP WION
Chennai Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 07:21 PM(IST)

India: Bus escapes fatal fall into sea, hits bridge railings in Tamil Nadu Photograph:( WION )

The Pamban bridge is the crucial, lone road link between Mandapam on the mainland and the Rameswaram island in Tamil Nadu. The bridge that spans nearly 2.5 kms is built over the Bay of Bengal.

A head-on collision of two speeding buses at the Pamban bridge(in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu left nearly ten people injured. The incident is said to have occurred when a private bus rammed into a government bus, that was travelling from the opposite direction.

The Pamban bridge is the crucial, lone road link between Mandapam on the mainland and the Rameswaram island in Tamil Nadu. The bridge that spans nearly 2.5 kms is built over the Bay of Bengal. 

Videos of the incident show that the private bus had finally collided with the bridge railings and came to a halt dangerously close at the very edge. Onlookers, fishermen, and fire and rescue personnel who had reached the spot ensured that the passengers were taken to safety. Rescue teams were deployed to clear the accident site and ease the flow of traffic on the narrow bridge. Authorities are also probing the incident and have registered a case.

