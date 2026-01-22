/India Brazil strategic partnership poised to scale new heights: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday (Jan 22) and discussed India-Brazil strategic partnership and its role in shared interests of the Global South. After his call with Lula, Modi shared the conversation they had with each other on social media.

Taking to X he wrote, “Glad to speak with President Lula. We reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead. Our close cooperation is vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South. I look forward to welcoming him to India soon.”

President Lula is visiting India in February 2026 and is being seen as a key milestone in the bilateral relationship of both the countries. Both, India and Brazil have been imposed steep tariffs by US President Donald Trump.

Since last year, both the leaders have met twice. Once in November last year during the G20 Summit in South Africa and second during the BRICS Summit in July.