India arrests Pakistan national, now suspected to be a spy, for visa violation

India has arrested a Pakistan national for long term visa violation. The person, Nausheen Naz, has been staying in India since 2005, and had even got married in 2015.

The Noida police nabbed her on Saturday. Further legal proceeding is now underway.

Government sources suspect her to be a spy. Her visa was only for Delhi, but she went to Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this year, two Pakistan High Commission officials were declared persona non grata by India after they were found to be involved in espionage activities in Delhi's Karol Bagh.