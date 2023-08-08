India: AAP leader Raghav Chadha in trouble over 'forged signature' claims

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has found himself in stormy waters after five Rajya Sabha (Upper House) MPs demanded to move a privilege motion against him. The parliamentarians alleged that Chadha 'forged' their signatures which were added to the proposed select committee on the Delhi Services Bill without their consent.

After the uproar by the MPs, identified as Narhani Amin, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sasmit Patra, Thambidurai and Phangon Konyak, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced an investigation into the complaints. Notably, the select committee was proposed by Chadha to examine the bill, which has now been passed in both Houses of the parliament.

"Four members have sent a complaint to me. It will be inquired into," said the deputy chairman.

Patra, one of the MPs named in the list said, "I have given notice of privilege motion. My name was included in the motion in which Raghav Chadha proposed to send the Delhi service bill to a select committee... The names of five to six MPs were wrongly added to it... I want this matter to be investigated. Obviously, the Privileges Committee will definitely look into the matter."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also chimed in on the controversy, during a debate in the House. Shah said the motion had the names of five MPs that were included fraudulently in the last.

"Two MPs are now claiming that they did not second it. Sasmit Patra of the BJD said he never gave consent for inclusion in the motion. How could his name be taken," Shah said, triggering chaos in the house.

“Let a privilege committee send me a notice. I will give my answer to the committee," said Chadha when quizzed about the allegations.

What is the Delhi Services Bill?

The DelhI Services Bill is being seen as a major bone of contention between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and the central government.

The bill was passed in both the upper and lower houses of Indian parliament on August 7th. It will promulgate into law once signed by India's President Draupadi Murmu.

The Delhi Services Bill states that the inquiries and suspensions of the officials of the national capital will be under the Centre's control. The Lieutenant Governor will be empowered to exercise his sole discretion on various matters, which will include the National Capital Civil Services Authority's recommendations and the prorogation, summoning, and dissolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies)