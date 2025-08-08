/Independence Day 2025: Is it India's 78th or 79th Independence Day?

Every year on August 15, India celebrates its Independence Day, with flag hoisting and tribute to the freedom fighters who gave up their life for the dream of an independent India. The holiday epitomises the Indian anti-colonial struggle and serves as a symbol of mass resistance. It had been 78 years since India achieved its dream of a sovereign country. However, there is confusion regarding the count of Independence Day, whether it is the 78th or 79th Indian Independence Day.

Why is there confusion?

India gained its Independence on August 15, 2025, so since August 15, India has passed 78 years since then. At first glance, the math is simple- subtract 1947 from 2025 and you get 78. So it is easy to think that this might be the 78th Independence Day of India. The common miscalculation is that when you subtract 1947 from 2025, you leave out August 15, 1947, which is the independence Day number one, not year zero. Each subsequent year adds one more celebration, not just time elapsed. So, while India has completed 78 full years of independence by 2025, it is actually celebrating its 79th Independence Day. So, till 2025, we have had 79 flag hoisting ceremonies, 79 national addresses, and 79 celebrations.

What to expect this year?