/In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi says, 'Chola Empire carried forward tradition of India as Mother of Democracy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his trip to Tamil Nadu on Sunday (July 27), referred to the democratic principles of the Chola Empire as one of the golden eras in Indian history. The Prime Minister admired the 'Kudavolai system' that was followed by the Cholas, saying it proved that India has followed democratic traditions a long time ago – even before the Magna Carta of the British.

Speaking at a function during the birth anniversary celebrations of Emperor Rajendra Chola I at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur, PM Modi also attended the valedictory function of the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival. “Historians believe that the Chola Empire was one of the golden eras of India. The Chola Empire also carried forward the tradition of India as the Mother of Democracy. Historians talk about Britain's Magna Carta in the name of democracy. But many centuries ago, elections were held in the Chola Empire through a democratic method. We hear about many such kings who used to bring gold, silver or livestock after conquering other places. But Rajendra Chola brought Gangajal,” Modi said.



The Kudavolai system was a advanced electoral system followed during the Chola period between the 10th and 12th centuries CE in South India. It is commonly accepted as one of the oldest examples of democratic rule in the history of the world. Referring to the timelessness of Shaivism, PM Modi said, “Today, when the world is struggling with problems like instability, violence and the environment, Shaiva principles show us the path of solutions. Love is Shiva, and if the world adopts this idea today, most of the crises can be solved automatically. India is taking this idea forward in the form of One World, One Family, One Future."

He made the comparison between the Saivite tradition and India's accomplishment in space, saying , “Saivite tradition transcends Earth; Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander landing site [was] named Shiv Shakti point.”

Modi discussed his emotional connect with Kashi and its spiritual association with the Cholas, and said, “I am happy that today, Gangajal has been brought here from Kashi once again. I am people's representative from Kashi, and I have a connection with Maa Ganga. These works of Chola kings, these events related to them give new energy, new power, new momentum to the 'Mahayagya' of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.”



Talking of the Chola empire's involvement on a global scale, the PM said, “The Chola kings significantly enhanced their diplomatic and trade relations with regions such as Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Southeast Asia. It is just a coincidence that I returned from the Maldives yesterday, and today I am fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in this programme...” He further said, “I am privileged to be present and worship at the feet of Lord Brihadeeswara. I have prayed at this historic temple for the welfare of 140 crore Indians and for the continued progress of India. I wish that everyone gets the blessings of Lord Shiva.”

The Prime Minister also praised music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who gave a special concert during the event. He said, “This is the land of faith of Rajaraja, and Ilaiyaraaja immersed all of us in Shiva devotion on this land of faith... I am an MP from Kashi. And when I hear 'Om Namah Shivaya', I get goosebumps.”



He ended with an introspection of the divine energy of the experience. Modi said, “The energy of Shiv's (darshan) glimpse and Ilaiyaraaja's music and the chanting of mantras – this is a spiritual experience which makes the soul overwhelmed with emotion.”

