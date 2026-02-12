/In poll-bound Tamil Nadu, DMK govt shares report card on investment MoUs

With barely two months to go for the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, the DMK Government in the Southern Indian state shared a report card on the Investment-related Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) inked over their five-year tenure. At an event titled 'Conversion Conclave' 2026, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Dr TRB Rajaa said that the state government had inked 1179 MoUs, with a total investment potential of ₹12.37lakh crore(over $136bn) and projected creation of 36.52 lakh jobs, between 2021 and 2026. "867 of 1179 MoUs inked have reached an advanced stage, and the conversion rate is 73.53 per cent. Of this, 35.11 per cent are in operation," Rajaa added.

Speaking on the economic impact of these investments, Rajaa listed out that Tamil Nadu had recorded an 11.19 per cent Gross State Domestic Product(GSDP) growth in FY2025, 2x growth in exports in a year($52.07bn), 36 per cent growth in electronics exports in five years, and 14.74 per cent manufacturing growth in a year. "Our focus is on jobs, not just investment numbers. We look at how many jobs, the quality of jobs, location of jobs. There have been 29.63 lakh Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) additions since 2021," he said.

In what he termed a roadmap for the future, Rajaa highlighted that the state would emphasise products and R&D, high-quality job creation, while focusing on shipbuilding, life sciences, AI, deep tech, semiconductors, and tourism, among others. He also said that the DMK Government believed in "inclusive, distributive growth, where women are empowered, youth are skilled, and development is spread across all regions of the state.

