/IAF rescues two paragliders stranded after crash landing in remote mountains of Himachal Pradesh | VIDEO

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and local authorities rescued two paragliders, who were stranded in a remote mountain region in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district after a mid-air emergency and crash landing. The duo landed in the Dhauladhar ranges and became stuck. The paragliders had taken off from Bir Billing.

According to officials, they were identified as Arun Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, and Ranjan Gupta, from Gujarat. While Singh was seriously injured in the accident, Gupta was found trapped in a tree after the crash.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said that the authorities sought immediate assistance from the IAF as the difficult terrain and lack of connectivity via roads made their rescue challenging and risky. The incident happened in an inaccessible mountainous region under the Baijnath subdivision, which made ground-based rescue efforts time-consuming and risky. A helicopter was deployed to carry out the rescue mission, and both paragliders were evacuated from the site.

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“Given the absence of road connectivity and the difficult terrain, authorities sought immediate assistance from the Air Force. A helicopter was deployed to carry out the rescue operation, enabling swift evacuation of both individuals from the site,” Bairwa said.

Following their rescue, the paragliders were admitted to Vivekananda Hospital in Palampur, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Officials have not yet disclosed further details about their medical condition.

“The operation was carried out through coordinated efforts of the district administration, police, local rescue teams, and the Air Force,” the DC said.