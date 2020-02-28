I was inspired by 'Reading Classroom' & 'Happiness Curriculum' in Delhi school, says Melania Trump

US First Lady Melania Trump on Friday tweeted that she was inspired by the Delhi government schools' ‘Happiness Curriculum’, 'Reading Classroom' initiatives.

"I was inspired by the “Reading Classroom” & “Happiness Curriculum” programs at Sarvodaya School in New Delhi. Wonderful to see the principles of #BeBest are not just limited to the U.S., and can be found throughout the world," she tweeted.

— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 27, 2020 ×

First Lady of the United States had visited the Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Delhi on February 25 to experience the Kejriwal government's brainchild "happiness class" which includes 45 minutes of the unique activity-based curriculum such as meditation and mental exercises.

Launched in July 2018, this innovative idea is a programme implemented by the government of the capital city. Students are encouraged to take part in many activities such as meditation, street plays, storytelling and others. The concept is aimed at reducing anxiety and stress among children.

Melania during her visit to a senior secondary school said, “Want to thank all educators for setting a positive example and giving skills, knowledge to students.”

(With inputs from agencies)