/'I am overjoyed. My son should come home now': Abhijeet Dipke's mother first reaction after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Reacting to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Anita Dipke, the mother of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founding president Abhijeet Dipke, said she was immensely proud of her son and reflected on the emotional ordeal their family went through during the protests. Anita Dipke, mother of Cockroach Janta Party’s Founding President Abhijeet Dipke, said, “I am very happy…I feel very proud…I was scared at times because he was beaten. I kept worrying about what might happen to him… They slapped him. I felt terrible. I couldn’t sleep. I stayed awake until three or four o’clock in the morning. I couldn’t eat either. Both of us lost our appetite and couldn’t sleep. Since June 7, we haven’t felt like doing anything at home…He has done a tremendous job…He’s still very young, yet he has accomplished something so significant at such a young age. I am extremely proud of him…”

Watch Abhijeet Dipke's mother first reaction

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Reacting to Pradhan's resignation, Kiran Bedi took it to X and wrote, “The Education Ministry now can start on a fresh slate. An opportunity not to be lost. Identify all that needs to be corrected. And transformed. Clear message is to leadership to keep your doors open to listening and improving. Remain sensitive to needs and expectations of the people. And certainly of the youth who have a whole life ahead. Focus on all round effective and sensitive governance on all counts. Not a day to lose.”