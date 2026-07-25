/'Avoid travelling towards New Delhi area': Delhi Police issues advisory for citizens; DMRC open entry gates at 3 stations

Delhi Police has issued a fresh advisory for citizens amid students protest over NEET paper leak. In a post on X the Delhi Police said, “Citizens are advised to avoid traveling towards the New Delhi area due to heavy crowds and high traffic congestion observed across the district. Commuters should use alternative routes to prevent delays and ensure a hassle-free journey.” On Friday, the Delhi Police urged the public to avoid travelling to areas under prohibitory orders unless absolutely necessary. They also directed app-based mobility services, food delivery platforms, quick-commerce operators, logistics providers and other e-commerce companies to regulate their operations in the notified zones. Authorities said ride-hailing services, food delivery apps and digital commerce platforms should strictly adhere to the restrictions while operating in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a tweet posted, "Service Update Entry gates for Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open."

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Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday (July 25), following weeks of nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. He announced his decision in a post on X ahead of the scheduled talks between the government and leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).