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'Avoid travelling towards New Delhi area': Delhi Police issues advisory for citizens; DMRC open entry gates at 3 stations

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 16:11 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 16:11 IST
'Avoid travelling towards New Delhi area': Delhi Police issues advisory for citizens; DMRC open entry gates at 3 stations

Delhi Police issues advisory for citizens Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Delhi Police has issued a fresh advisory for the citizens and urging them to avoid travelling towards New Delhi area and use alternative routes to prevent delays and ensure a hassle-free journey

Delhi Police has issued a fresh advisory for citizens amid students protest over NEET paper leak. In a post on X the Delhi Police said, “Citizens are advised to avoid traveling towards the New Delhi area due to heavy crowds and high traffic congestion observed across the district. Commuters should use alternative routes to prevent delays and ensure a hassle-free journey.” On Friday, the Delhi Police urged the public to avoid travelling to areas under prohibitory orders unless absolutely necessary. They also directed app-based mobility services, food delivery platforms, quick-commerce operators, logistics providers and other e-commerce companies to regulate their operations in the notified zones. Authorities said ride-hailing services, food delivery apps and digital commerce platforms should strictly adhere to the restrictions while operating in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a tweet posted, "Service Update Entry gates for Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open."

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Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday (July 25), following weeks of nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. He announced his decision in a post on X ahead of the scheduled talks between the government and leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The CJP has been spearheading protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with thousands of students joining the demonstrations. In his resignation statement addressed to the youth of the nation, Pradhan reflected on his tenure and contributions to the education sector. He also addressed the NEET paper leak controversy, expressing concern over the developments and saying he had accepted responsibility for the issue from the outset. He added that the way events had unfolded over the past 10 days had deeply disturbed him.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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