/'I am happy': Days after ending hunger strike, Wangchuk praises govt's anti-paper leak bill

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday (July 30) appreciated the role of the BJP-led Central Government after the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. He labelled the bill a positive step towards reforming India’s examination system; however, Wangchuk urged the government to keep its promise of not taking legal action against protesting students.



In a video message shared on his social media platform X, Wangchuk, the activist, who was on hunger strike over NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in the education system, stated that he was happy as the Lok Sabha had passed the anti-paper leak bill and hoped that it would pave the way for reform in the education system in a broader way.

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“I am happy that a Bill on examination reforms has been introduced in Parliament, and I hope it will lead to broader reforms in the education system as well. I would also like to appeal to the government to honour the understanding reached with me and the CJP–that no legal action should be taken against the students," he said on X.

Wangchuk praises Indian Railways

In the video, Wangchuk also praised the Indian Railways, describing it as his favourite mode of transport and added that he would travel to Ladakh by train. He also lauded the service of Vande Bharat launched by the Indian Railways between Delhi and Srinagar, calling it a pleasant journey.