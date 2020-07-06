Home Ministry allows universities, institutions to conduct exams; final year exam compulsory

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday in a letter to Union Higher Education Secretary permitted conduct of exams by universities and institutions.



The examinations are to be conducted in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Health Ministry to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Ministry of Home Affairs, in a letter to Union Higher Education Secretary, today permitted conduct of examinations by Universities and Institutions. The final term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," the release said.