High-speed Porsche collides with divider in Mumbai; driver in critical condition

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Oct 09, 2025, 09:38 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 09:38 IST
High-speed Porsche collides with divider in Mumbai, driver in critical condition Photograph: (X)

A high-speed Porsche crashed into a divider on Mumbai's Western Express Highway, injuring the driver. Case has been filed against the driver

A high-speed Porsche crashed into a divider on Mumbai's Western Express Highway late Wednesday night (October 8), causing significant damage to the car and leaving the driver with serious injuries. The accident took place around 2:30 am near Gundawali Metro Station, with all three vehicles involved heading towards Bandra. Police have said that racing was not a factor in the crash. Authorities believe the driver of the Porsche lost control, which led to the collision with the divider. A case has been filed against the driver at Jogeshwari Police Station.

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...

