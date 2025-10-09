/High-speed Porsche collides with divider in Mumbai; driver in critical condition

A high-speed Porsche crashed into a divider on Mumbai's Western Express Highway late Wednesday night (October 8), causing significant damage to the car and leaving the driver with serious injuries. The accident took place around 2:30 am near Gundawali Metro Station, with all three vehicles involved heading towards Bandra. Police have said that racing was not a factor in the crash. Authorities believe the driver of the Porsche lost control, which led to the collision with the divider. A case has been filed against the driver at Jogeshwari Police Station.