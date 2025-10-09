/A job at any cost: In Madhya Pradesh, 9.76 lakh compete for 7,500 constable posts

What was once a badge of honour has become a lifeline. In Madhya Pradesh, the khaki uniform — long seen as a symbol of discipline and pride — now represents a fight for survival amid growing unemployment. After years of delay, the state’s recruitment process for police constables has finally started, and the response is staggering. The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board received a record-breaking 9.76 lakh applications for just 7,500 constable vacancies. That’s roughly 13,000 applicants vying for each post.

What makes this more striking is the caliber of applicants. While the basic eligibility is only a 10th-grade pass, the applicant pool includes PhD holders, engineers, diploma holders, and postgraduates — a clear indicator of how widespread the employment crisis has become. Originally scheduled to close on September 29, the application window — which opened on September 15 — had to be extended until October 6 due to the overwhelming number of submissions.

Officials confirmed that the recruitment process will kick off with an online written examination starting October 30, to be followed by physical fitness tests conducted by the state police department. If all proceeds on schedule, Madhya Pradesh will see 7,500 new constables inducted by mid-2025. The job itself offers a monthly salary ranging from ₹19,500 to ₹62,000, making it an attractive opportunity in a state where employment options are limited. The exam will be conducted across 11 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Ujjain, Satna, Sidhi, Neemuch, Khandwa, and Ratlam.