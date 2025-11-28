/Hideout of JeM busted in Awantipora; terrorist associate arrested, explosive substance recovered

In a major success against the terror network, Police in Awantipora along with security forces busted a terrorist hideout linked to the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and arrested a terrorist associate involved in supporting terrorists. Acting on credible input regarding the presence of terrorists in Naner Midoora, Police in a joint operation with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF, launched a cordon and search operation in the said area. During the search, one terrorist associate identified as Nazir Ahmed Ganai son of Abdul Aziz Ganai resident of Ganai Mohalla Nanar, affiliated with JeM, was arrested.

During sustained questioning, and on his disclosure, a terrorist hideout located in the orchards belonging to the accused was uncovered and subsequently busted. From the hideout, security forces recovered 2 hand grenades, 1 detonator, and explosive-like material, all of which were seized for further analysis. The hideout was destroyed on the spot in the presence of an Executive Magistrate as per procedure.

Add WION as a Preferred Source