/Heavy rain accompanied by dust storm lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD issues alert for thunderstorms & hail

Massive storm and heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday afternoon, providing much-needed respite from the scorching heat that had gripped the national capital over the past few days. Areas including Alipur, Vivek Vihar, Red Fort, Narela, Burari, Model Town, Civil Lines, Shahdara and Dilshad Garden witnessed heavy showers. Other regions also include several parts of Noida and Gurugram with cloudy skies, prompting a noticeable drop in temperature.
Following the rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and moderate rainfall in Delhi and nearby areas over the next few hours. The agency also warned that strong winds, reaching speeds of 30–50 kmph, may accompany the weather system across several parts of the national capital and the NCR.
In the latest IMD’s weather bulletin, it confirmed that there have been several systems affecting northwest India, which include a Western Disturbance over north Pakistan. This disturbance is an induced cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan, and upper-air cyclonic circulations over north Haryana and central Uttar Pradesh.
IMD issues 'red alert'
Officials stated that all these weather systems make favourable conditions for thunderstorms to occur. IMD also issued a red alert for Delhi, warning of hail and potentially damaging squally winds of up to 100 kmph in several parts of Delhi-NCR, according to the news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, Delhi experienced a slight rise in temperatures on June 4. The Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1°C, slightly below the normal mark of 40°C, while the minimum settled at 29.7°C. Across NCR monitoring stations, maximum temperatures ranged from 36°C to 40°C and minimum temperatures between 27°C and 30°C, remaining largely close to seasonal averages. According to IMD forecasts, daytime temperatures are expected to stay between 38°C and 42°C over the next week, with a temporary drop on June 6 before increasing again to around 40°C–42°C by June 9 and 10.