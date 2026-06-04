/Heavy rain accompanied by dust storm lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD issues alert for thunderstorms & hail

Massive storm and heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday afternoon, providing much-needed respite from the scorching heat that had gripped the national capital over the past few days. Areas including Alipur, Vivek Vihar, Red Fort, Narela, Burari, Model Town, Civil Lines, Shahdara and Dilshad Garden witnessed heavy showers. Other regions also include several parts of Noida and Gurugram with cloudy skies, prompting a noticeable drop in temperature.



Following the rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and moderate rainfall in Delhi and nearby areas over the next few hours. The agency also warned that strong winds, reaching speeds of 30–50 kmph, may accompany the weather system across several parts of the national capital and the NCR.

In the latest IMD’s weather bulletin, it confirmed that there have been several systems affecting northwest India, which include a Western Disturbance over north Pakistan. This disturbance is an induced cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan, and upper-air cyclonic circulations over north Haryana and central Uttar Pradesh.

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IMD issues 'red alert'

Officials stated that all these weather systems make favourable conditions for thunderstorms to occur. IMD also issued a red alert for Delhi, warning of hail and potentially damaging squally winds of up to 100 kmph in several parts of Delhi-NCR, according to the news agency PTI.