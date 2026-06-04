/Massive fire erupts at a shopping complex in Hyderabad’s Helmet Bazaar

A massive fire erupted at a shopping complex in Hyderabad’s Helmet Bazaar on Thursday (Jun 4). While the incident resulted in panic in the busy commercial area of Ameerpet, no injuries were reported so far. According to media reports, at least seven fire tenders rushed to the site to prevent the fire from spreading nearby.
“A fire broke out at a helmate Bazar in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. Seven fire engines reached the spot and controlling the fire. There are no casualties reported so far,” a fire official said, as quoted by ANI.