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Massive fire erupts at a shopping complex in Hyderabad’s Helmet Bazaar

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jun 04, 2026, 14:45 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 14:45 IST
Massive fire erupts at a shopping complex in Hyderabad’s Helmet Bazaar

Massive fire erupts at a shopping complex in Hyderabad’s Helmet Bazaar Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

A major fire broke out at a shopping complex in Hyderabad's Helmet Bazaar area of Ameerpet on Thursday. Seven fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze, and no injuries have been reported so far.

A massive fire erupted at a shopping complex in Hyderabad’s Helmet Bazaar on Thursday (Jun 4). While the incident resulted in panic in the busy commercial area of Ameerpet, no injuries were reported so far. According to media reports, at least seven fire tenders rushed to the site to prevent the fire from spreading nearby.

“A fire broke out at a helmate Bazar in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. Seven fire engines reached the spot and controlling the fire. There are no casualties reported so far,” a fire official said, as quoted by ANI.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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