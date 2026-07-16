/Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple introduces pocketless dress for priests amid Ram temple donation theft row

In what is being termed as a bizarre idea to stop donation theft in the temple, the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar has implemented a new dress code according to which the priests will be required to wear pocketless attire. This comes amid nationwide concerns regarding donation management at religious institutions. Mansa Devi Temple Trust Chairman Ravindra Puri welcomed the new dress code, stating that all priests and staff members have since adhered to the requirement of wearing pocketless attire. A nationwide row has erupted over allegations of financial irregularities and theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Similar cases were reported from Bandrinath Temple Shrine, Sabrimala Temple in Kerala and Ambaji Temple in Gujarat.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram temple theft: SC seeks report in Ram temple case



"When I arrived at the temple and observed the priests and staff, I noticed that none of their kurtas had pockets. Those who are opposing us are trying to tarnish the reputation of the Mansa Devi Temple... I would never seek to defame them... However, this situation compelled me to decide that our priests should wear attires without pockets while on duty... I have installed sixty-five cameras; anyone caught on camera engaging in wrongdoing will not be spared... We agreed that offerings made by devotees should go to the temple rather than directly to the priests; all the priests have accepted this arrangement..." Puri told news agency ANI.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is Badrinath Temple donation theft?