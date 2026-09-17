/Gurez Valley sees season’s first snowfall as temperatures dip across Kashmir

Winter has made an early appearance in the higher reaches of north Kashmir’s Gurez Valley, with Kabul Gali in the Tulail Valley receiving the season’s first snowfall on Thursday (September 17). The fresh snowfall covered the high-altitude slopes and mountain stretches of Kabul Gali in a blanket of white, marking a sharp shift from the region’s otherwise green summer landscape. Temperatures also dropped noticeably following the spell of snow.

Situated at a considerable elevation in the Tulail Valley, Kabul Gali is among the higher areas of Gurez that typically experience the first signs of winter. The latest snowfall has signalled the beginning of the seasonal transition towards colder conditions across the upper reaches. The snow has also transformed the surrounding landscape, adding a distinctly wintry appearance to Tulail’s rugged mountains and scenic terrain.

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With weather conditions changing rapidly in the higher areas, residents and travellers have been advised to remain cautious while moving through mountainous stretches, where temperatures can fall quickly after fresh snowfall. The early snowfall has brought renewed focus on the approaching winter in Gurez, a remote and high-altitude region of north Kashmir that experiences prolonged cold conditions during the winter months.