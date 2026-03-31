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Gunshots heard during anti-terrorist operation in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Mar 31, 2026, 21:42 IST | Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 21:42 IST
Gunshots heard during anti-terrorist operation in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district

For representative purpose only Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

During the search operation, a brief exchange of fire was heard, prompting authorities to rush additional reinforcements to the site

Gunshots were reported from the Ahrama forest area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday (March 31) during an ongoing cordon-and-search operation by security forces. According to officials, a joint team comprising the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a large-scale operation in the area following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of two foreign terrorists.

During the search operation, brief exchange of fire was heard, prompting authorities to rush additional reinforcements to the site. Security forces have since intensified the operation and tightened the cordon to prevent any possible escape. Sources within the security establishment indicated that the suspected terrorists are believed to be trapped within the operational area.

Forces on the ground are working to secure all exit routes and ensure the operation concludes successfully. Further details are awaited as the operation continues.

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About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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