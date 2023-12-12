Govt-run petrochemical firm CPCL responsible for Chennai oil spill: Committee
Story highlights
Holding CPCL responsible for the oil spill disaster, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board asked the firm to assess the oil spillage in adjoining water bodies and take remedial measures and ensure that all tanks and pipelines are intact with no leakage
Holding CPCL responsible for the oil spill disaster, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board asked the firm to assess the oil spillage in adjoining water bodies and take remedial measures and ensure that all tanks and pipelines are intact with no leakage
A massive oil spill in Chennai, southern India—which originated from the land, flowed to the adjoining waters and spread almost 20 square kilometres in the sea—has been traced to the premises of the Indian government-run firm Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), a government committee has revealed.
This revelation comes after the Tamil Nadu government's State Oil Spill Crisis Management Group (SOS-CMG) convened a meeting in Chennai, involving all major stakeholders. According to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Broad, they have observed inadequate storm water management at the CPCL premises.
"The expert committee (comprising members from the State and Central Pollution Control Board, Indian Coast Guard and academia) had made extensive field visits and concluded that oil spillage had happened from the premises of CPCL entering into Buckingham Canal from Guard Ponds and Storm water drain ponds finally reaching Ennore Creek," said the Tamil Nadu government, following a meeting led by its Chief Secretary, the top bureaucrat.
trending now
It was added that the oil spill has adversely impacted the people living in the nearby fishing villages, boats were seen coated with oil, personal belongings of residents had been damaged. In this regard, the State Government said that the CPCL was directed to deploy mitigation efforts with necessary men and machinery, to complete the cleanup task at the earliest. The SOS-CMG would continue to monitor the progress of this work daily, till the time it is completed, said the TN government.
The Oil spill in North #Chennai spans ~20square kms@IndiaCoastGuard says it is from Kosasthalaiyar river to Kasimedu harbour— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 11, 2023
ICG ALH Mk3 helo with underslung equipment, sprayed Oil Spill Dispersants to break down, clear the oil& minimise damage#ChennaiRains #ChennaiFloods… pic.twitter.com/RpwaqNyOLR
Holding CPCL responsible for the oil spill disaster, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board issued directions to the firm under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The TNPCB also asked the firm to assess the oil spillage in adjoining water bodies and take remedial measures, ensure that all tanks and pipelines are intact with no leakage, carry out a Leak Detection and Repair Study (LDAR) with the help of experts, and ensure that no such occurrence happens in future.
Statement from @Tnpcbofficial, holding Govt firm @chennaipetro responsible for the north #chennai oil spill #TNGovt holds CPCL liable to compensate for environmental damage& compensate affected families, audit safety of pipes, storage tanks, map & cleanup damage… pic.twitter.com/qpF6ExXHPA— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 12, 2023
Last week, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), which supplies fuels such as LPG, Petrol, Aviation Fuel and Diesel to Tamil Nadu, had denied any pipeline leak at their refinery in Manali, north Chennai. In a social media post, the firm added that other industries of Manali were also badly affected due to Cyclone Michaung.
"Despite the flood situation in and around the refinery, the CPCL team rose to the occasion and ensured uninterrupted safe operation of the refinery and supply of fuels to the state of Tamil Nadu. The firm also added that they have deployed absorbent pad, gully suckers to remove oil traces from the canal and that medical camps were organized in the affected locality, Ernavur, where people had reported symptoms such as cough, cold and fever.
Also read | India: Chennai deals with oil spill after Cyclone Michaung, coast guard deploys ships, helicopters
The State PCB also warned the Government-run firm that their operations are liable to be suspended, if they are found to discharge oil containing water or polluted water, against the legally set norms for industries. The firm was also told that it is liable to pay compensation for environmental damages and compensation for the affected families. The North Chennai region, where this oil spill has occurred, is a hub of petrochemical industries and is also an eco-sensitive zone.
According to the Indian Coast Guard, the marine oil spill has been reduced to an insignificant one, after they undertook multiple helicopter sorties over the last few days to spray Oil Spill Dispersants(OSD), a special chemical that breaks down the oil and ensures its degradation, thereby minimizing damage to marine life and environment.