Govt-run petrochemical firm CPCL responsible for Chennai oil spill: Committee

A massive oil spill in Chennai, southern India—which originated from the land, flowed to the adjoining waters and spread almost 20 square kilometres in the sea—has been traced to the premises of the Indian government-run firm Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), a government committee has revealed.

This revelation comes after the Tamil Nadu government's State Oil Spill Crisis Management Group (SOS-CMG) convened a meeting in Chennai, involving all major stakeholders. According to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Broad, they have observed inadequate storm water management at the CPCL premises.

"The expert committee (comprising members from the State and Central Pollution Control Board, Indian Coast Guard and academia) had made extensive field visits and concluded that oil spillage had happened from the premises of CPCL entering into Buckingham Canal from Guard Ponds and Storm water drain ponds finally reaching Ennore Creek," said the Tamil Nadu government, following a meeting led by its Chief Secretary, the top bureaucrat.

It was added that the oil spill has adversely impacted the people living in the nearby fishing villages, boats were seen coated with oil, personal belongings of residents had been damaged. In this regard, the State Government said that the CPCL was directed to deploy mitigation efforts with necessary men and machinery, to complete the cleanup task at the earliest. The SOS-CMG would continue to monitor the progress of this work daily, till the time it is completed, said the TN government.

The Oil spill in North Chennai spans ~20square kms. India Coast Guard says it is from Kosasthalaiyar river to Kasimedu harbour



ICG ALH Mk3 helo with underslung equipment, sprayed Oil Spill Dispersants to break down, clear the oil & minimise damage

Holding CPCL responsible for the oil spill disaster, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board issued directions to the firm under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The TNPCB also asked the firm to assess the oil spillage in adjoining water bodies and take remedial measures, ensure that all tanks and pipelines are intact with no leakage, carry out a Leak Detection and Repair Study (LDAR) with the help of experts, and ensure that no such occurrence happens in future.

Statement from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, holding Govt firm Chennai Petroleum Corporation responsible for the north Chennai oil spill. TN Govt holds CPCL liable to compensate for environmental damage & compensate affected families, audit safety of pipes, storage tanks, map & cleanup damage

Last week, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), which supplies fuels such as LPG, Petrol, Aviation Fuel and Diesel to Tamil Nadu, had denied any pipeline leak at their refinery in Manali, north Chennai. In a social media post, the firm added that other industries of Manali were also badly affected due to Cyclone Michaung.