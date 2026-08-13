/GOC White Knight Corps reviews operational readiness of forces in hinterland

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps visited the headquarters of CIF (Romeo) to review the prevailing security situation and assess the operational preparedness of formations and units deployed in the hinterland areas of the Rajouri-Poonch region.

During the visit, the GOC was briefed on the prevailing security dynamics, surveillance architecture, counter-infiltration measures and various initiatives being undertaken to strengthen operational capabilities and enhance the responsiveness of troops on the ground.

The Corps Commander commended the personnel for their alertness, professionalism and operational acumen, and urged all ranks to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness to effectively respond to emerging security challenges.

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“GOC #𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝘀 visited HQ #𝗖𝗜𝗙𝗥𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗼 to undertake a comprehensive review of the security dynamics and operational preparedness of formations and units deployed in the Hinterland. The GOC was apprised of the prevailing security situation, surveillance architecture, counter-infiltration measures and initiatives towards enhancing operational capabilities. The #𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝘀𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 commended their alertness, professionalism and operational acumen, urging continued focus on maintaining the highest standards of readiness and responsiveness,” said the Indian Army.