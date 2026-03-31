/Global tensions, market slowdown: Maharashtra holds property rates steady

Amid rising global uncertainty and a noticeable slowdown in the property market, the Maharashtra government has decided tokeep Ready Reckoner (RR) rates unchanged for the financial year 2026–27, a move expected to provide much-needed relief to both homebuyers and developers. The decision comes against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing US-Iran conflict, which has had a cascading impact on global markets. With concerns around inflation, rising construction costs, and cautious investor sentiment, the state has opted for a status quo approach rather than increasing property valuations.

Ready Reckoner rates, which are the government’s benchmark values for properties, are used to calculate stamp duty and registration charges during transactions. Any increase in these rates directly raises the cost of buying property. By holding these rates steady, the government has ensured that there is no additional financial burden on buyers at a time when affordability remains a key concern.

The move is also being seen as a response to signals from the real estate sector, where demand has shown signs of moderation in recent months. Developers and industry stakeholders had been urging the government to avoid a hike, warning that higher RR rates could dampen buyer sentiment and slow down sales further.

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