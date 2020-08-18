Global coronavirus cases exceed 21 million; death toll at 774,160 

The deadly Covid-19 across the world has now infected more than 21 million people, with 7.74 lakh people succumbing to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019.



According to Johns Hopkins University, the world has witnessed a total of 21,891,107 confirmed coronavirus cases.



The death count has also surged to 774,160.



Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected, with 5,443,162 coronavirus cases and 170,548 deaths. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,359,570 cases and 108,536 deaths, and India (2,702,742 cases, 51,797 deaths).



Meanwhile, The World Health Organization said it was concerned that the novel coronavirus spread was being driven by people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, many of which were unaware they were infected, posing a danger to vulnerable groups.



WHO officials said this month the proportion of younger people among those infected had risen globally, putting at risk vulnerable sectors of the population worldwide, including the elderly and sick people in densely populated areas with weak health services.

(With inputs from agencies)