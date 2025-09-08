/Nine drown, 12 missing during Ganpati immersions across Maharashtra

Ganeshostsav, the 11-day festivities culminated on Sunday (September 7), with lakhs of devotees bidding adieu to the deity. On the day of immersion, nine deaths have been reported from across the state of Maharashtra and 12 people have gone missing. Officials have confirmed to news agency PTI that incidents were reported from Thane, Pune, Nanded, Nashik, Jalgaon, Washim, Palghar, and Amravati districts.



The maximum city of Mumbai attracts a lot of people during Ganesh Chaturthi, onlookers have said that this year they saw a lot of people at sarvajanik (public) mandals than they had in the previous years. According the municipal authority BMC ( Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), 1,97,114 Ganesh idols were immersed on visarjan day, the culmination of the festival. Among them were 1,81,375 idols from households, 10,148 were from sarvajanik mandal idols. 5,591 idols of Gauri were also immersed, it is part of the Ganpati festival, where Goddess Parvati, the mother of Lord Ganesha is worshipped.

