In a major boost to country’s defence preparedness, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted three consecutive flight-tests that demonstrated multi-layered defence against long range ballistic missiles and anti-ship capability at medium range. The tests were aimed aimed at strengthening the country’s ability to counter a wide range of aerial and maritime threats. India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared the pictures of demonstration on X and said that these tests bolstered nations defence capabilities.

According to the Defence Minister's X post, the multi-layered BMD system was successfully demonstrated. He said that the BMD interceptors successfully “engaged their respective targets and the systems are designed and developed with latest technologies to address the emerging missile threats.” He also said that with these tests India entered “elite group of nations having Ballistics Missile Defence Capabilities” to engage Ballistic Missiles up to ICBMs. The elite group of nations possessing operational, indigenous Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capabilities includes only five countries: the United States, Russia, China, Israel, and now India. The Defence Minister added that anti-ship defence at medium range was demonstrated during the maiden flight test of Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range.