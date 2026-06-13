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From ballistic missiles to maritime threats: India successfully tests key defence technologies, enters elite club

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 07:49 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 07:57 IST
From ballistic missiles to maritime threats: India successfully tests key defence technologies, enters elite club

DRDO successfully conducted three consecutive flight tests Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

DRDO successfully conducted three consecutive flight tests of advanced defence technologies, enhancing India's capability to counter aerial and maritime threats. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the achievement as a major boost to the country's strategic defence preparedness.

In a major boost to country’s defence preparedness, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted three consecutive flight-tests that demonstrated multi-layered defence against long range ballistic missiles and anti-ship capability at medium range. The tests were aimed aimed at strengthening the country’s ability to counter a wide range of aerial and maritime threats. India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared the pictures of demonstration on X and said that these tests bolstered nations defence capabilities.

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According to the Defence Minister's X post, the multi-layered BMD system was successfully demonstrated. He said that the BMD interceptors successfully “engaged their respective targets and the systems are designed and developed with latest technologies to address the emerging missile threats.” He also said that with these tests India entered “elite group of nations having Ballistics Missile Defence Capabilities” to engage Ballistic Missiles up to ICBMs. The elite group of nations possessing operational, indigenous Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capabilities includes only five countries: the United States, Russia, China, Israel, and now India. The Defence Minister added that anti-ship defence at medium range was demonstrated during the maiden flight test of Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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