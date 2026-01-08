/French President Emmanuel Macron confirms his India visit next month; calls for G7-BRICS Bridge

Addressing the French diplomatic corps, French President Emmanuel Macron has urged against the fragmentation of the global order, emphasising the need for cooperation between the G7 and BRICS groupings as France holds the G7 presidency and India chairs BRICS this year. In remarks highlighting the importance of multilateral dialogue, Macron said, "We should fight against the fragmentation of the world. G7 should not be an anti-China club or anti BRICS group. BRICS can't be an anti-G7 group. India being the BRICS President, it can create bridges, working with BRICS essential. It is a priority for G7, and BRICS to work."

Macron described India, Australia, and Indonesia as France's "unprecedented" partners in key areas, adding that these are "solid partners" in defence, security, artificial intelligence, and climate change. The comments show Franco-Indian relations on a firm footing, with Macron announcing he will travel to India next month to attend the AI Impact Summit to take place in Delhi. He has also invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the German Chancellor to attend the Africa-France summit, scheduled for May 11-12, 2026, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The statements come as India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is in France for high-level talks. Jaishankar held wide-ranging discussions with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, describing them as "driven by the comfort and depth of our Strategic Partnership."

Jaishankar said, "France is our earliest Strategic Partner in Europe, and I think the quality of our ties is something very special. So we discussed our bilateral cooperation, global issues, we hope to welcome President Macron in India soon." The meetings focused on advancing bilateral ties, elevating India-EU engagement, and sharing perspectives on global developments.