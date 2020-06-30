French Defence Minister Florence Parly writes to Rajnath Singh, condoles death of 20 Indian soldiers at Galwan valley clash

French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly has written to India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoling the death of 20 Indian soldiers near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley, French diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

According to the Diplomatic sources Florence Parly has written in the letter that “This was a hard blow against the soldiers, their families and the nation. In these difficult circumstances, I wish to express my steadfast and friendly support, along with that of the French armed forces. I request you to kindly convey my heartfelt condolences to the entire Indian armed forces as well as to the grieving families,”.

Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a tense standoff along the LAC, especially in Ladakh sector, where both sides have deployed thousands of additional troops.

Defence and strategic ties between India and France have been on an upswing in the last few years. India is likely to receive on July 27 the first batch of six Rafale fighter jets from France. The jets are expected to significantly boost the combat capability of the Indian Air Force.

(With inputs from agencies)