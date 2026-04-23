/Four OGWs, including woman, arrested in Srinagar’s Hazratbal; arms and ammunition recovered

Security forces on Thursday said they have arrested four over ground workers (OGWs), including a woman, in the Hazratbal area of Srinagar for reportedly providing logistical support to terrorists.

According to officials, the arrests were made during a late-night operation. The accused have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, all residents of Hazratbal, along with Shazia Mohammad, a woman from the same locality.

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During the operation, police said they recovered a hand grenade, 15 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, four mobile phones, and a sum of cash from their possession.