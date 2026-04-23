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Four OGWs, including woman, arrested in Srinagar’s Hazratbal; arms and ammunition recovered

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Apr 23, 2026, 10:39 IST | Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 10:39 IST
Four OGWs, including woman, arrested in Srinagar’s Hazratbal; arms and ammunition recovered

File Photo: Police personnel patrol near Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar , October 30. Photograph: (ANI)

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During the operation, police said they recovered a hand grenade, 15 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, four mobile phones, and a sum of cash from their possession.

Security forces on Thursday said they have arrested four over ground workers (OGWs), including a woman, in the Hazratbal area of Srinagar for reportedly providing logistical support to terrorists.

According to officials, the arrests were made during a late-night operation. The accused have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, all residents of Hazratbal, along with Shazia Mohammad, a woman from the same locality.

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During the operation, police said they recovered a hand grenade, 15 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, four mobile phones, and a sum of cash from their possession.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 20/2026 at Police Station Ahmad Nagar under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act. Officials added that further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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