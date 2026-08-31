/Flash flood strikes Grand Canyon in US: 15 missing, over 60 evacuated

At least 15 people are missing and at least 62 have been evacuated after a powerful flash flood tore through parts of Grand Canyon National Park in the United States' Arizona. It destroyed footbridges and severely damaging infrastructure, park officials said. The National Park Service in a statement said that the flooding struck Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area on Saturday and then series of storms swept through the Grand Canyon. Search and rescue efforts were continuing to locate the missing people. No casualties have been reported at the time of publishing.

As the flash floods wreaked havoc in Grand Canyon, people were evacuated from the Bright Angel Campground, Phantom Ranch and parts of the North Kaibab trail and these places were remained closed until further notice.

No injuries had been reported as of Sunday afternoon, but The flooding caused extensive damage across Bright Angel Canyon, with nearly all footbridges over Bright Angel Creek destroyed, cutting off access for hikers. The force of the water also widened the creek bed and created what appeared to be a new rapid, according to the Associated Press. One hiker, David Gregory, told CNN that his group realised something was wrong when the creek near their camp turned black with debris and began flowing rapidly.

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hey were later evacuated by helicopter and taken to safety. The National Park Service has appealed to the public for information about hikers and backpackers who may have been in the affected areas, asking anyone with information to contact its tip line. The threat has not fully passed. Further storms are possible, with rainfall rates of up to 1 inch (2.5 cm) per hour recorded in parts of the canyon. Rangers warned that additional rain could trigger more flash flooding, debris flows and rockfalls, while further altering trail and river conditions.

evacuation of dozens of people and swept large boulders, metal structures and other debris into the Colorado River that runs through it, the National Park Service said. Flooding also knocked out the sole water pipeline that serves tourists and residents at the national park, officials said late Sunday.tourists won’t be able to stay overnight at lodges and hotels within Grand Canyon National Park. The park is also asking residents who live there year-round to conserve water.