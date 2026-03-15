/First batch of Indian students return home from war hit Iran

Amidst the ongoing Iran war, India began the process of safely repatriating Indian students. Over 70 Indian students landed in Delhi from Iran via Dubai on Sunday. According to media reports a number of these students hail from Jammu and Kashmir and had gone to Iran to pursue medical studies.

The Indian Embassy, in coordination with the Government of India, initiated the process to safely evacuate the students, who will head to their homes after landing at the IGI international airport in Delhi.

According to Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, National Vice President of the All India Medical Students Association, there are approximately 1,000 to 1,200 Indians studying at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

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Falling missiles and regular bombardments has become a matter of grave concern for the Indian students residing there.