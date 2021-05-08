First batch of 83 women soldiers inducted into Indian Army

The first batch of 83 women military soldiers from the Corps of Military Police Centre and School was inducted into the Indian Army at the Dronacharya Parade Ground in Bengaluru on Saturday.

As per a statement, an attestation parade was held as a low-key event while observing all COVID protocols.

The Commandant of the CMP Centre and School, while reviewing the parade, complimented the newly attested soldiers for their impeccable drill and congratulated them on their successful completion of the intense 61 weeks of training.

The training included aspects related to Basic Military training, Provost training to include all forms of policing duties and management of prisoners of war, ceremonial duties and skill development to include driving and maintenance of all vehicles and signal communications.

The Commandant also expressed his confidence that the training imparted to them and the standards achieved would hold them in good stead and help them prove to be a force multiplier at their new units, located across varied terrain and operational conditions in the country.