FIR filed against Indian devotee who took his dog to Kedarnath temple

An Indian based social media influencer has drawn ire by taking his beloved pet dog named Nawab to Kedarnath temple with him.



Many people on social media have come out in support of Nawab Tyagi and his pet-parent Rohan Tyagi, while others say that this move has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus around the world.

A four and a half-year-old husky, Nawab the dog took part in the ongoing 'Char Dham Yatra' with his Noida-based owners a few days back.

Nawab, who is a social media influencer in his own right, has an Instagram account with more than 74,000 followers.

A video of him seeking blessings from Lord Shiva's bull, Nandi has gone viral. In the video, Nawab can be seen touching the idol's feet with his paws, which the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple committee (BKTC) has deemed as 'degrading, threatening legal action against Nawab's owners.

Here's a video of Nawab at Kedarnath:

The temple committee has demanded stern action against Nawab's owners. The committee's CEO has lodged an FIR at the behest of committee president Ajendra Ajay.

As per the committee, the act by the devotee of carrying his pet to the shrine is objectionable and condemnable.

Times of India reports that BKTC chairman Ajendra Ajay has alleged that "Crores of people have faith in Baba Kedarnath, their sentiments are hurt by such activities by YouTubers and vloggers. These people have no devotion, they come here only to shoot reels and videos with Bollywood songs playing in the background. It gets in the way of pilgrims who come to seek the blessings of Baba Kedarnath."

The incident has raised questions about YouTubers, vloggers and influencers shooting their videos in places of worship, with a senior police officer at Kedarnath commenting that they cause difficulties in security arrangements and also disrupt the journey of other pilgrims.

