/Finland pitches itself as safe, high-quality alternative for Indian students amid global uncertainty

Sidhant Sibal: Why should Indians choose Finland for their studies?

Outi Hakanen: Finland offers world-class education with over 600 bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes taught in English. Our universities and universities of applied sciences are known for high-quality teaching, cutting-edge research, and strong links to innovation. Students enjoy a flexible study environment, approachable teachers, and a low-hierarchy culture that encourages collaboration. Finland is also one of the safest and most functional societies in the world, which makes it an excellent place to live and study. Tuition fees for non-EU students are competitive, and some scholarships are also available. Plus, the quality of life here is exceptional—with a good work-life balance and plenty of opportunities to enjoy nature.



Sidhant Sibal: How can Finland be a good option for Indians in light of Trump’s anti-immigration policy?

Outi Hakanen: Finland is a welcoming and stable country with clear immigration policies. International students are valued here, and the process of applying for a residence permit is straightforward, although it of course takes its time. What’s more, after graduation, students can apply for a two-year post- study residence permit to look for work or start a business. This is a major advantage compared to countries where immigration rules have become restrictive.



Sidhant Sibal: What opportunities are available for Indians after studying in Finland—can they find jobs there?

Outi Hakanen: Finding a job in Finland can require some effort, as the job market is challenging at the moment. Many positions require knowledge of Finnish or Swedish, so learning Finnish or Swedish significantly improves employability and helps you integrate into the local job market. However, there are also some opportunities—especially in technology, research, and international companies—where English is the working language. After graduation, students can apply for a two-year post-study residence permit, which gives them time to look for work or start a business. Universities also provide career services and networking support. The Finnish government also offers funding and services for innovative early-stage companies, so starting your own business is an option. In the long term, Finland is definitely looking for skilled international workers to make up for the aging population in Finland.



Sidhant Sibal: Is it easy for Indian students to get a student visa for Finland?

Outi Hakanen: The process is straightforward and largely digital, and is clearly described on the Finnish Immigration Service website and also on the website of the embassy of Finland in Delhi. You can apply for a student residence permit for the whole duration of your studies once you have secured admission. Of all the Finnish embassies around the world, the one in Delhi handles the most applications, so students should get the application process started as soon as they have been accepted to study in Finland



Sidhant Sibal: Are there any plans for Finnish universities to open campuses in India?

Outi Hakanen: At the moment, there are no concrete plans for Finnish universities to establish campuses in India– this has traditionally not been an approach taken by Finnish universities. Our focus is on offering high-quality programmes in Finland and attracting international students to experience our education system and society firsthand.