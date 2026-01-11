/Faster commute, better health, clean streets: Mahayuti’s Mumbai pitch ahead of BMC elections

Mumbai is heading into a high-stakes civic election year, and the BJP–Shiv Sena–RPI (A) Mahayuti has now rolled out its vision for the city. Ahead of the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the alliance has released a manifesto that puts strong emphasis on infrastructure, public transport, water security and healthcare. At the core of the Mahayuti’s pitch is a promise to fix Mumbai’s roads once and for all. The alliance has committed to cement concrete roads on major stretches and underground utility ducts to stop repeated digging. Big connectivity projects like the Coastal Road and the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road are being projected as solutions to Mumbai’s chronic traffic congestion. Public transport is another major focus. The manifesto promises to double the BEST bus fleet to ten thousand buses and make it fully electric by 2029. Women commuters are being offered a fifty percent fare concession, while buses will be upgraded with CCTV cameras, digital displays and Wi-Fi to improve safety and comfort. Water supply and flooding — two key concerns for Mumbaikars — also feature prominently. The Mahayuti has promised round-the-clock water supply across the city, with no hike in water tariffs for the next five years. Water security and flood mitigation — long-standing concerns for Mumbaikars — form another key pillar. The Mahayuti has promised 24x7 water supply across Mumbai, with no increase in water tariffs for the next five years. Cleanliness and environment also get strong emphasis. The alliance has promised garbage-free roads, zero-waste wards, beach and creek clean-ups and stricter dust control at construction sites. A 17,000-crore rupees environmental protection plan and air quality display boards at major junctions have been proposed. Healthcare forms another key pillar of the manifesto. Municipal hospitals are set to be upgraded to AIIMS-level standards, while ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ clinics will be expanded across wards. Senior citizens above sixty will get free annual health check-ups, and free screening for cancer, diabetes and blood pressure has been promised. The manifesto also includes faster housing redevelopment, clearance of pending occupancy certificates, affordable housing for sanitation and government workers, interest-free loans for women entrepreneurs, night patrol squads for women’s safety, startup hubs for youth and AI-based civic services on mobile platforms. With these promises, the Mahayuti is positioning its manifesto as a roadmap for a faster, cleaner and more liveable Mumbai — setting the tone for what is expected to be a fiercely contested BMC election in 2026.