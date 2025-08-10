/Fake police station operating as 'International Police and IB office' busted in Noida—Details here

A fake police office operating under the name of ‘International Police and IB Office’ was busted in Noida on Monday, arresting six accused for running a parallel police setup, an official said. He added that the accused, who opened an office two months ago in Sector 70, charged hefty fees and operated across states, including West Bengal. They also possessed fake ministry IDs and certificates.

Is this case similar to Ghaziabad fake embassy case?

According to the report by Dainik Bhaskar, police said that this fake office had opened recently, and a large quantity of forged documents, identity cards, passbooks, and chequebooks were recovered from the spot. All six accused are residents of West Bengal.

Police officials labelled this case similar to the fake embassy that was operating in Ghaziabad. In such cases, government names and authority are misused to mislead people. The fake ID cards and official documents recovered from Noida also clearly indicate that the accused were planning to lure people into their trap.

DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi said the accused posed as members of an international investigation agency. They would contact people under the pretext of verification or inquiry. The initial investigation also revealed that several counterfeit stamps, letterheads, and copies of government symbols were found in their possession.