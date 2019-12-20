Factually inaccurate: India slams Malaysian PM's remarks on CAA 

Ministry of External Affairs on Friday issued a statement slamming Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad's remarks over the Citizenship Amendment Act in India.

The MEA called Mohamad's remarks as "factually inaccurate" and said that the Malaysian Prime Minister, "has yet again remarked on a matter that is entirely internal to India," the statement read.

The statement further added that the new law is to provide citizenship to the "persecuted minorities from three countries" and that it does not impact any Indian citizen.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act provides for citizenship through naturalization to be fast-tracked for non-citizens who are persecuted minorities from three countries. The Act does not impact in any manner on the status of any citizen of India, or deprive any Indian of any faith of her or his citizenship," the MEA release read.

New Delhi has also asked Malaysia "to refrain from commenting on internal developments in India, especially without a right understanding of the facts".

According to reports, the Malaysian PM during a summit in Kuala Lumpur made comments on the CAA, criticising the new citizenship law and questioning its "necessity".