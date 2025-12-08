/Facility to maintain C-130J military aircraft to come up in Bengaluru

A facility to carry out Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul(MRO) of the Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules aircraft is to come up in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, India's aerospace hub. Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin today announced the groundbreaking of this facility that can offer support for the Indian Air Force's(IAF) fleet of Hercules aircraft, while also creating opportunities for broader regional and global support.

The construction of the facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, and the facility is likely to receive the first C-130 for MRO operations in early 2027. The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 12 C-130Js, making India one of 22 nations in the world that operate this aircraft for tactical airlift missions. According to the companies, the new facility would provide Depot‑level and heavy maintenance, Component repair, overhaul, and structural checks and testing, Structural restoration and avionics upgrades, Expanded training for Indian engineers and maintainers, and new opportunities for Indian suppliers across the C‑130 supply chain.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together senior officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF), government dignitaries, industry leaders, and senior executives from Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems. “Today’s groundbreaking reflects how far our collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems and India has come, and where we’re headed together,” said Lockheed Martin’s Chief Operating Officer Frank St. John. “For more than seven decades, we’ve grown alongside India’s expanding aerospace and defense industrial base. This new C-130 MRO facility strengthens that foundation. It brings world-class sustainment capability into India, improves readiness for the Indian Air Force, and creates opportunities that will support regional and global C-130 operators. We remain committed to building capability for India and from India for decades to come,” he said.

