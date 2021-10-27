Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit the Diglipur area of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday morning.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 80 kilometres and 90 kilometres South-South-East of Diglipur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 27-10-2021, 04:56:37 IST, Lat: 12.54 and Long: 93.36, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 90 km SSE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India," tweeted NCS. More details are awaited.