Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The epicentre of the earthquake was 90 km south-southeast (SSE) of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India, agency said
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit the Diglipur area of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday morning.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 80 kilometres and 90 kilometres South-South-East of Diglipur.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 27-10-2021, 04:56:37 IST, Lat: 12.54 and Long: 93.36, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 90 km SSE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India," tweeted NCS. More details are awaited.