Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands

ANI
Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India Published: Oct 27, 2021, 12:52 PM(IST)

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The epicentre of the earthquake was 90 km south-southeast (SSE) of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India, agency said

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit the Diglipur area of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday morning.

Also Read | 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan; no casualties

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 80 kilometres and 90 kilometres South-South-East of Diglipur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 27-10-2021, 04:56:37 IST, Lat: 12.54 and Long: 93.36, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 90 km SSE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India," tweeted NCS. More details are awaited.

Read in App