Earthquake in Rajasthan with 4.7 magnitude near Alwar district

Since April, Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 15 quakes of low and medium intensity.
An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan on Friday evening.
The epicentre of the earthquake was Alwar district of Rajasthan. The earthquake struck at 7 PM IST at a depth of 35 km from the surface.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 03-07-2020, 19:00:50 IST, Lat: 28.00 & Long: 76.69, Depth: 35 Km ,Location: 50km N of Alwar, Rajasthan, India— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 3, 2020
Meanwhile, in the backdrop of 17 earthquakes hitting Delhi-NCR in the last three months and Gurugram being sighted as the most unsafe, the local administration and disaster management authority is emphasising on earthquake-resistant structures.