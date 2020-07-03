Earthquake in Rajasthan with 4.7 magnitude near Alwar district

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan on Friday evening.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Alwar district of Rajasthan. The earthquake struck at 7 PM IST at a depth of 35 km from the surface.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 03-07-2020, 19:00:50 IST, Lat: 28.00 & Long: 76.69, Depth: 35 Km ,Location: 50km N of Alwar, Rajasthan, India

for more information https://t.co/g2ocaIX6nf pic.twitter.com/pkCoLIM1Yh — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 3, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of 17 earthquakes hitting Delhi-NCR in the last three months and Gurugram being sighted as the most unsafe, the local administration and disaster management authority is emphasising on earthquake-resistant structures.