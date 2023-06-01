Drunken doctor on duty: Karnataka medico collapses moments before surgery

A doctor who was scheduled to perform numerous surgeries at a hospital collapsed seconds before beginning the operations. The case was reported from a hospital in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, when nine women were hospitalised for sterilisation operation.

The doctor, known as Balakrishna, was discovered sleeping inside the operating theatre since the morning of the surgery.

The patient was given anaesthesia about 8 a.m., with the procedures set for 2 p.m., according to the details.

The doctor passed out before he could begin the surgery and was discovered drunk. Meanwhile, the patients' family has urged harsh disciplinary action against the doctor.

Reports say the doctor was a habitual offender who had previously been caught under the influence of alcohol. Other cases of negligence In 2022, a one-and-a-half year old girl brought to a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki for treatment died after being attended by a doctor who was allegedly in an intoxicated state

As per the family, the incident occurred when the girl was taken to a hospital in Sirauli Gauspur area after a corn kernel got stuck in her throat.

The family has alleged that doctor on duty was not present in the hospital during his duty hours at night. He reached there an hour later in an inebriated state and attended the child, which led to her death.

A drunken doctor in India delivered a woman’s baby by Caesarean section, leading to the death of the mother and the newborn in 2017, according to reports.

Kaminiben Chanchiya, 22, was admitted to the government-run Sonawala Hospital in the city of Botad in Gujarat on Monday night with labor pains, India Today reported.

The baby was declared dead soon after the procedure and the woman died shortly after, prompting the victim’s family to blame the doctor of negligence, reports said. What happens if a doctor is intoxicated while on duty? What does the rulebook say? In an attempt to curb instances of doctors showing up drunk while on duty, the Ethics and Medical Registration Board of the of the National Medical Commission has specified that intoxication on duty and off duty affecting professional practice will be considered as misconduct and grounds for suspension.

Doctors in India can now get suspended from three months to three years if they are found guilty of attending to patients in an intoxicated state.