/‘Drill to thrill’: All-women Shakti team and heritage aircraft steal the show at 94th IAF Day

The Indian Air Force celebrated its 94th anniversary with an exemplary display: heritage flights adorned the skies, while on the ground the all-women Shakti Drill Team stole the show. When the music came on, a contingent of 20 women, each carrying a 5.5 kg rifle, performed synchronised moves. From flipping the rifles to creating a wing formation, it was a stellar performance. The audience was awestruck, and the applause echoed across Hindan Air Force Station. The air warriors captivated the spectators, living up to their motto "drill to thrill".

Addressing the parade, Chief of the Air Staff AP Singh, who will soon hand over to his successor, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, lauded the air warriors for their valour and courage during Operation Sindoor. "Last year, the whole world witnessed the speed with which the Indian Air Force moved into combat operations. We saw first-hand the destructive power as well as the effective air defence operations of the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor. So, 'Infallible, Impervious and Precise' is not just a tagline. It is the manifestation of our strength and resolve."

"I am pleased to state that our operational capability and readiness are moving in the right direction. A culture of ownership and accountability is strengthening across the entire force. Equipment, technology and platforms are merely tools; the true source of our success lies in our Air Warriors. I am happy that we are upholding the core values of the defence services, moving beyond tenure-based mindsets and contributing to nation-building," he added.