/Dr. Subhash Chandra @ 75: An entrepreneur whose unique business and tech ideas paved way for New India

One of India’s most incredible media entrepreneurs, Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman Emeritus of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, celebrates his 75th birthday today, and hence it becomes an excellent moment to reflect on the great legacy he has created so far. Dr Chandra is much more than just a successful businessman; he is a visionary who transformed the Indian Broadcasting industry.

Dr. Chandra earned worldwide recognition by launching the first private satellite television channel in India, a groundbreaking step at a time when there was no private investment in the industry. His success created a new area of entertainment in India, and that’s why he is often referred to as the Father of Indian Television.

Dr. Chandra solely enabled India to become one of the world’s largest entertainment markets after bringing global media content into people’s homes. He also nurtured local creative talent and inspired a new generation of media professionals in the country through his efforts.

Zee TV was the first major private Indian television channel when it was launched in 1992, before private broadcasting was an established norm in India.

The launch was viewed as novel since it challenged the monopoly of government-run Doordarshan, and besides, the technology-driven satellite transmission was a radical change from terrestrial television. The launch initiated a period of tremendous growth for the television industry.

A few years later, Dr. Chandra launched Zee News, India’s first private news service. The path-breaking steps established Dr. Chandra’s reputation as a strategist who shaped the television market in India.

Current studies indicate that the sector created by Dr. Chandra currently has job opportunities for over five million employees.

Zee, Dr. Chandra’s Crown Jewel, is now one of the leading companies providing content globally for billions of viewers across 190 countries by utilizing numerous different platforms, including Broadcast, Digital, Films, Music, and Live Events. This is a rare achievement for any media company in India.