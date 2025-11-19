Ahmed Syeed, terror suspect beaten by murder and posco inmates inside high-security Sabarmati jail

Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Syeed, who was arrested in connection with the Ricin terror plot and part of the Gujarat terror module, has been brutally assaulted by three inmates inside the high-security Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad. All four prisoners were housed in the inner barracks of the fortified enclosure. According to reports, the fight broke out following Syeed's argument with inmates, including those who were inside for murder and POCSO offences.

Reports suggest that Syeed was rushed to the hospital, and he has suffered an injury under his eye and is out of danger now. Police have filed an FIR against the three inmates in connection with the assault, said Gaurav Agrawal, Jail Superintendent. “Due to some unknown reasons, a fight broke out between Saiyed and three other inmates. Saiyed, who received injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital for a medical check-up and then brought back to the jail.”

Syeed was among the three major arrests on November 8 who were planning to carry out a major terrorist attack with a potent poison, 'ricin'.

Who were the attackers?

The attackers were identified as Anil, convicted in a Kagdapith case, Shivam Verma, convicted in an Amaiwadi murder case, and Ankit, accused in a Sabarmati POCSO case. According to reports, these three confronted Syeed over his alleged anti-national activities. Soon, the confrontation turned into a violent brawl. This has pushed the Jail authority into question, how such high-security barracks can lack proper internal vigilance. The police have pointed out that the attack was an isolated event rather than an orchestrated attempt to escape. The police are investigating the CCTV footage from the wing and collecting forensic evidence from the stick and the cell. The suspect remains under medical observation in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, and security around him has also been stepped up.