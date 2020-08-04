Domestic flight operations continue to soar: Hardeep Singh Puri

Seventy-two days after resuming domestic flight operations post-COVID-19 lockdown, domestic operations continue to soar, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister said, "Domestic operations continue to soar. 3rd August 2020, Day 72 till 23:59 hrs. Departures were 849. 78,155 passengers handled.

Total number of flyers 78,155

Arrivals were 846. 77,558 passengers handled. Total movements were 1695. Footfalls at airports were 1,55,713. Total number of flyers were 78,155.

"Following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, all domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March. Domestic operations were resumed on May 25.