Did your wealth come from hard work or loot ? Actor-politician Vijay asks opponents

Campaigning at Vellore in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, actor-politician Vijay said that he firmly stands against corruption, which is why all political parties in the state are against his party TVK, which is making its debut in the Assembly Polls. "Everyone is opposing Vijay in this poll, as I am against corruption and bribery. The people of Tamil Nadu are standing strong with me. Vijay and the people are inseparable, like flesh and blood, like body and soul," said the actor-politician, who has not forged any political alliance so far. Referring to his party's newbie status in the political arena, Vijay stated that Tamil Nadu requires a situation-specific solution and that he could provide it.

Challenging his political opponents, Vijay dared them to publicly declare their net worth before foraying into politics, and their present net worth. "How did you earn all this wealth? What work or business did you undertake? What is the source of your income? Have you earned because of hard work or because of loot? Can your real net worth be declared openly ?" Vijay, among India's highest-paid actors, asked.

Speaking about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Vijay said that the DMK Chief was portraying the upcoming poll as a "Tamil Nadu Vs Delhi" battle or a "Tamil Nadu VS NDA(BJP and AIADMK)" battle. Disagreeing with that portrayal, Vijay said that the upcoming poll was going to be "Tamil Nadu VS Corruption; Tamil Nadu VS Stalin; and Vijay VS Stalin".

Stepping up his attack on the Chief Minister, Vijay asked, “If you had a conscience, would you have blamedme for the Karur stampede? (at the TVK campaign event where 41 people lost their lives).”