Designing India's future: WION's 'Mission Smart Cities 2020' event to take place in Delhi on Friday

India's only international English news channel WION is hosting the 'Mission Smart Cities 2020' event in Delhi on December 27, 2019, at 5 pm IST.



The '100 Smart Cities Mission' was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life by enabling local development and harnessing technology.



The Mission Smart Cities 2020 event by WION will focus on key topics. 'Session 1' of the event will be focused on designing the future of India and unravelling the buzzword “Smart Cities”.

Session 2 will deal with India’s real estate outlook on growth, sustainability, and economy.

From climate neutral cities, technology and transport to government initiatives and co-working spaces, stakeholders and industry stalwarts would discuss the opportunities and challenges of smart cities and real estate at the event.



Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation would grace the event as the Chief Guest. Mr Puri would share his views and insights on 'Mission Smart Cities 2020'.

The event would be aired from 5 pm to 6:30 pm IST - Live on WION, its social media pages and on the website.