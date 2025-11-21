/Depression likely to form in Bay of Bengal, could intensify next week: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert over a weather system that is likely to form this weekend in the southeast Bay of Bengal, off India's east coast. The low-pressure area is likely to form around Saturday, (Nov 22), following which it is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further around Monday, (Nov 24). By Wednesday, (Nov 26), the system is expected to intensify further.

In meteorology, a low-pressure area is one where the atmospheric pressure is lower than the surrounding areas. It is associated with cloud formation, increased humidity and rainfall. It causes moderate rain, cloudy skies. If multiple factors are favourable, a low-pressure area could gradually intensify in a phased manner into a depression and later into a cyclonic storm.

Owing to this evolving weather system, IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for multiple districts along the coast of Tamil Nadu. Between 7-11cms of daily rainfall has been forecast for parts of Southern coastal Tamil Nadu, between Saturday and Monday. For Monday and Tuesday, owing to the rough seas and gusty wind conditions, IMD has asked fishermen not to venture out, and asked those out at sea to return ashore before Monday. As the weather system evolves over the next five days, similar rough sea conditions are to prevail along the Andaman archipelago.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In meteorology, a low-pressure area is one where the atmospheric pressure is lower than the surrounding areas. It is associated with cloud formation, increased humidity and rainfall. It causes moderate rain, cloudy skies. If multiple factors are favourable, a low-pressure area could gradually intensify in a phased manner into a depression and later into a cyclonic storm.